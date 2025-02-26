Kotoko vs Eleven Wise FA Cup clash set for March 12

The MTN FA Cup Round of 16 match between Asante Kotoko and Sekondi Eleven Wise has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The fixture was initially postponed as Kotoko had not lifted their suspension from competitive action following the tragic death of their supporter, Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as 'Nana Pooley'.

The Football Association's Competitions Department has now confirmed the new date for the crucial knockout tie.

The winner will advance to the quarter-finals, joining seven other teams in the next stage.

With Hearts of Oak and Medeama suffering shock eliminations in the previous round, the competition remains wide open.