Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak: Democracy Cup match reportedly rescheduled

The Democracy Cup match between Ghanaian football giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled to July 17, 2024, from its original date of July 5.

The match will still take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While the organizers have not fully disclosed the reasons behind the postponement, Joy Sports reports that the decision was made amidst preparations for the grand event, which is part of Ghana's Parliament's 30th-anniversary celebrations.

The winner of this historic fixture will earn the opportunity to face DC United in Washington, USA.

This tournament not only commemorates three decades of Ghana's legislative body but also aims to bolster national cohesion ahead of the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.

Adding to the festivities, a special curtain-raiser match is planned, featuring Members of Parliament against former Black Stars players.

This friendly encounter is expected to enhance the celebratory atmosphere, highlighting the intersection of sports and governance in Ghanaian society.