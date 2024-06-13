Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak: Winner of Democracy Cup to play DC United in Washington

The winner of the highly anticipated Democracy Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will have the opportunity to play against American club DC United in Washington.

This exciting announcement was made by the Parliament Clerk during the launch event on Thursday.

The Democracy Cup match, set to take place on Friday, July 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium, is organised to commemorate 30 years of parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

Ghana's two most successful clubs Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak SC have both given their consent to participate in this historic match.

The match has also received approval from the Ghana Football Association.

DC United, a club with a strong relationship with Ghanaian football, previously played a friendly match against last season’s champions, Medeama, in October 2023.

This upcoming fixture promises to further strengthen the bond between Ghanaian football and the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.