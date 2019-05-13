Kotoko were lucky to concede only one goal- Ashantigold President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong

Ashantigold President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong says regional rivals Asante Kotoko were fortunate to return to Kumasi conceding just a goal on Sunday.

The miners defeated the Porcupine Warriors 1-0 in Obuasi on match day 11 of the GFA Special Competition, thanks to a first half strike by Mark Agyekum.

A boastful Dr. Frimpong revealed his outfit fielded several young players following the absence of their seniors players.

"I decided to keep quiet this time round because Kotoko is a big team and when you talk too much,they will work against your plans," he told Ash FM Sports.

"We have many young players in the team so we decided to use a new team and I can tell you Kotoko were lucky they conceded only one goal.

"The end will justify the means so Ashgold SC will take it match after match and see if we can qualify to the semi finals in the NC's Special tournament.

"We have decided to give the young players the chance to play because most our Senior players will leave the club for teams in Europe," he concluded.