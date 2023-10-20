'Kotoko will not lose to Nations FC' - Former striker Stephen Manu

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Stephen Manu, has expressed his skepticism regarding Nations FC's ability to secure a victory against the Porcupine Warriors in their upcoming match.

The Premier League newcomers are set to face the Ghanaian giants at the Dr Kwame Sports Complex this Sunday, marking matchday six of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko's performance had a rocky start this season, as they failed to win any of their first three games in the Ghana Premier League.

However, the record league champions have since rebounded with back-to-back victories, triumphing over Accra Lions with a 1-0 scoreline and beating Aduana Stars 1-0.

"It's going to be a tough match, but at the end of the day, it is either Kotoko secure victory or share the spoils. There is no way Nations FC can beat Kotoko; their best result will be a draw."

As it stands, Asante Kotoko currently occupies the fifth position on the Ghana Premier League table with 8 points after five games into the campaign while Nations FC sit 14th on the table after four matches.