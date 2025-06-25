Kotoko will only sign young players with the ability to attract interest from abroad - Sarfo Duku

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, has opened up about the type of players the club has decided to recruit in the off-season to strengthen the team.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, the trained lawyer disclosed that the team will only sign young players with a positive outlook, a proven track record, and the ability to attract interest from foreign clubs.

“We've taken our time to sign the best players from the country and will be combining them with some foreign ones. We will only sign young players with a positive outlook, a proven track record, and the ability to attract interest from abroad,” Sarfo Duku said.

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko is confident that if the club recruits the right players and improves on their performance from last season, they will have a good chance of winning the Ghana Premier League title next season.

“We will field the best players, and if we are to improve a little on last season's performance, we will win the league title sooner than anticipated,” Sarfo Duku added.

As part of efforts to improve their squad, Asante Kotoko have already signed three new players.

The club confirmed the acquisition of Hubert Gyau and Francis Acquah on Tuesday evening and unveiled Johnson Owusu on Wednesday morning.