Kotoko will win 2025/26 Ghana Premier League title with little improvement from last season – Sarfo Duku

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Duku, is confident that the club will clinch the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the 2025/26 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors finished third at the end of last season with 58 points, just five points behind Gold Stars, the team that ran away with the trophy.

Already, Asante Kotoko have started signing players to augment their squad ahead of the next league campaign.

Speaking to Akoma FM on the club’s early recruitment, Sarfo Duku indicated that the club is keen on bringing on board top young talents to build a strong side.

He said the club believes they will win the league title with little improvement on their performance from last season.

“We've taken our time to sign the best players from the country and will be combining them with some foreign ones. We will only sign young players with a positive outlook, a proven track record, and the ability to attract interest from abroad.

“We will field the best players, and if we are to improve little on last season performance, we will win the league title sooner than anticipated,” Sarfo Duku said.

The Kotoko Communications Director further noted that the club will be hoping to do well in the CAF Confederation Cup as well.

“As for Africa, it's been a while Kotoko qualified for the group stages, but the goal is to outperform our previous campaign,” Sarfo Duku added,