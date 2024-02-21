Kotoko Winger Nicholas Mensah vows to secure Ghana Premier League title

Asante Kotoko winger Nicholas Mensah is resolute in his determination, along with his teammates, to secure the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.

Despite facing initial challenges in the campaign, the Porcupine Warriors have shown significant improvement, finishing commendably in third place in the first half of the domestic top-flight competition.

As the Premier League resumes this weekend, The Porcupine Warriors are gearing up to face Heart of Lions in the week 18 fixture. Mensah, who recently returned from suspension, is eager to contribute to the team's pursuit of glory.

"We expect our fans to unite and rally behind us. We assure them that we will win the Ghana Premier League title. We have been talking to ourselves, and we will do everything possible to win the title at the end of the season," conveyed to the club's media,

Mensah played a pivotal role in Kotoko's recent triumph in the J.A Kufuor Cup against Nsoatreman FC, marking his return to action and underscoring the team's determination to succeed in the league.

His comeback follows a period of suspension due to allegations of double identity, with Mensah previously registered as Louis Mensah with former team Damasua Delsanco FC.

Despite facing challenges, including a complaint from Aduana FC regarding player eligibility, Kotoko and Mensah have persevered, with the Disciplinary Committee of the FA ultimately clearing Kotoko of any wrongdoing.

The Porcupine Warriors are now focused on their quest for the Ghana Premier League title, with Mensah playing a key role in their pursuit of success.