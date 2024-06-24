Kotoko yet to make contact, says Bofoakwa Tano goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi

Bofoakwa Tano goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi has confirmed that he has not received any contact from Asante Kotoko, despite significant interest from several other Ghana Premier League clubs.

Kobi, a standout performer for the Bono-based club, was unable to prevent Bofoakwa Tano from being relegated after they finished 17th in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. The team also fell short in the MTN FA Cup final, losing 5-4 on penalties to Nsoatreman SC on Sunday.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Kobi revealed the extent of the interest he has received but emphasized his respect for his current contract with Bofoakwa Tano. “Yes, I have been contacted by a number of teams, including Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars, Samartex FC, Gold Stars, and Vision FC. As of now, Asante Kotoko has not called me,” Kobi stated.

He mentioned that he had asked interested clubs to delay discussions until after the FA Cup final. “I'm here to listen to their offers after telling them to hold off on the conversation due to the FA Cup finals. To be honest, these are all excellent teams that will aid in my professional development," he explained.

Kobi, whose family supports Hearts of Oak, remains undecided about his future. “Even though my entire family supports Hearts of Oak, I must admit that I haven't decided which club to join and that I am still under contract with Bofoakwa Tano, so I will entrust everything to God,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, who struggled with their goalkeeping department last season following the departure of Ibrahim Danlad and MoÃ¯se Pouaty, are expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

As the transfer window progresses, Kobi's decision will be closely monitored by several clubs eager to secure his services for the upcoming season.