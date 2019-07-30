Kotoko youngster Douglas Ansah unfazed by competition for first team place

Asante Kotoko midfielder Douglas Ansah says his presence in the team is under no threat despite the arrivals of new players.

The Porcupine Warriors have signed midfielders Justice Blay and Alexis Didi Arnold to add to the likes of Habib Mohammed and Prince Acquah.

However, the 17-year old believes he has the qualities to fight for a first team place.

“My presence in the team is not under threat because of the midfielders we have in the team,” the 17-year old told Asantekotokosc.com.

“They all have their qualities and I learn from them all the time. But I also have mine.

"I believe in myself and what I can do when given the chance. It is going to be a long season and everybody, including myself, will get his chance.”

Douglas Ansah was promoted to the first team in 2017 but has not been able to break into the first team despite his huge potential.

The Reds are preparing for the first leg of their CAF Champions League clash against Kano Pillars in Nigeria.