Kotoko's Bernard Somuah opens up on loan spell with Spanish side RC Celta Fortuna

Asante Kotoko’s young talent, Bernard Somuah, has shared insights about his experience playing for Spanish club RC Celta Fortuna.

Currently competing in Spain’s third division, the Primera FederaciÃ³n, Somuah joined Celta Vigo’s reserve side in August 2024. He admitted that adapting to life and football in Spain was challenging at first.

“Moving from Ghana to Spain, everything was different. From the players and the facilities, everything is different. I had a difficult time in Spain. I wasn’t getting playing time in my early days, and getting injured also made things worse for me," he told Kotoko's media.

The 19-year-old forward praised his development at RC Celta Fortuna, highlighting improvements in his finishing, speed, and jumping ability.

“But I worked hard in training and improved my game day after day, not just in training but in matches. That made my coach very happy. I have improved my finishing, my pace, and my jump as well,” Somuah said.

Somuah remains focused on continuing his progress as he looks to elevate his game to new heights.