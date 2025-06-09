Kotoko's defeat to Vision FC a wake-up call ahead of FA Cup final - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has labeled his side’s 3-1 defeat to Vision FC as a much-needed wake-up call ahead of their crucial MTN FA Cup final against Division One outfit Golden Kicks.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a surprise loss on the final day of the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League at the Nii Adjei Okraku II Complex in Tema.

Despite the defeat, Kotoko are guaranteed a place in the top-four, having ended the season on 58 points - levelled with rivals Hearts of Oak.

The final league standings now hinge on the resolution of the called-off clash between Nations FC and Basake Holy Stars.

Zito, however, chose to focus on the positives of the defeat rather than lament the result. Speaking after the match, he said:

“The positive side of this game is a wake-up call to the finals [FA Cup]. I am going to play because I saw it coming before the Medeama game. So I am not too much worried because at the end of the day my winning will not give me the title but it will place me in a better position."

“It is a wake-up call to the finals and I am happy to see it now because it will also help me to rearrange my boys well for the finals. Positively, it will help me. So I told them that I am going to use this game to prepare for the finals.”

Kotoko are now gearing up for the MTN FA Cup final slated for June 15 at the Legon Sports Stadium as they hope to win a silverware before the 2024-25 football season closes.