Kotoko's deputy supporters' chief rallies support for Abdul Gazale

Nana Kwame Dankwah, the vice president of the National Circles Council of Kotoko is confident interim boss Abdul Gazale is capable of leading Kotoko for a longer term.

Gazale was appointed caretaker coach a few weeks ago following the sack of Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo who struggled to churn out positive results consistently.

Gazale has since then recorded a win and two draws while scoring five goals in the three matches he's been in charge of.

Nana Kwame Dankwah believes the caretaker coach has started on a good note which merits him a better contract as well as adequate support to continue working.

"We should allow him to continue. We have to support Gazale. So far he is not doing badly. He has drawn two and won one of the three matches he has been in charge of. I feel he is on course so let’s support him,” Nana Kwame Dankwah told Kessben TV in an interview.

Meanwhile, Abdul Gazale has pleaded with supporters to be patient with his squad as they continue to learn his tactics gradually.

Kotoko are currently fifth with 39 points on the league standings after 25 matches, five adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors will play Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park in their next game when the league resumes on April 15.