Kotoko’s Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum wins NASCO Coach of the Month Award

Asante Kotoko head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has been named the NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for December/January after guiding his side to an impressive unbeaten run.

Under his leadership, Kotoko played six matches without defeat, winning five and drawing one.

Notable victories included a 1-0 triumph over rivals Hearts of Oak, a 2-1 win against Dreams FC, and a dominant 4-1 performance against Vision FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The run saw Kotoko climb to the top of the league before the competition was paused following the tragic passing of Kotoko fan Nana Pooley.

As a reward for his outstanding performance, Dr. Ogum will receive a 42-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.