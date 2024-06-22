Kotoko's Frederick Asare admits disappointing season as club initiate major overhaul

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has voiced his disappointment with the team's performance in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.

In a post on his X page, Asare described the season as "not a good season to write home about," acknowledging the need for improvement and expressing gratitude to fans for their support.

The Porcupine Warriors had a challenging season, finishing in sixth place and failing to secure any silverware.

In response to this underwhelming campaign, the club has announced a significant squad overhaul, parting ways with 18 players and expecting two more to follow.

Among the notable departures from the team are captain Danlad Ibrahim and George Mfegue. The full list of players released by the club includes Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fiseini, Rocky Dwamena, Richmond Opoku, Julius Ofori Ziggy, Shadrack Addo, Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Isaac Oppong, Augustine Agyapong, Nicholas Mensah, John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed, George Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze, Danlad Ibrahim, and Moise Pouaty.

Several new players are expected to join the club as they seek to rebuild and focus on winning trophies in the immediate future.