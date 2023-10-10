Kotoko's late winner leaves Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko disappointed

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed his disappointment following his team's late defeat to Asante Kotoko on Monday.

The match seemed to be heading for a goalless draw until Kalo Ouattara scored with a header in the 96th minute, taking advantage of a mistimed cross by Accra Lions' goalkeeper, Daniel Afful.

Tanko, in a post-match interview, didn't hide his frustration at the result, describing it as a "very painful defeat." He attributed the loss to a momentary lapse in concentration and believed that a draw would have been a more fitting outcome based on the performance of both teams.

"I think a draw could have been a better or a fair result based on how the two teams played but this is football, one lack of concentration cause you three points. It’s painful,” he said.

Accra Lions, who suffered their first defeat of the season, will now be eager to bounce back from this setback as they prepare to face Great Olympics in their upcoming match.