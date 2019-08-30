Kotoko’s Maxwell Baakoh ready for first team action after injury recovery

Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh says he is ready to be involved in this year’s CAF Champions League campaign after making a recovery from his lengthy injury layoff.

Baakoh got injured earlier this year, in March to be specific and was ruled out for three to six months.

After five months, the pacy winger says his rehabilitation and recovery is almost complete and thus is looking forward to help Kotoko reach the Group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League.

Baakoh was at the stadium last Sunday when Kotoko beat Nigerian side Kano Pillars to progress 4-3 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-2 in favour of the Nigerians.

After progressing past Kano Pillars, Kotoko will now face Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel for a place in the Group Phase of the competition.

Speaking to reporters in Kumasi, Baakoh said, “I want to thank God for helping me in my recovery because being injured for six months isn’t easy. It was a frustrating process but now I have started training again and I am gaining some momentum. At this moment I can say my fitness level is okay. My doctor has given me the permission to join the first team, he is even positive that I can play but he has cautioned me to be a bit careful to prevent a relapse. I am an aggressive person so I need to take my time and be fully ready and I will be ready soon.”

Baakoh has been a key player for Kotoko since joining late last year from Karelia FC.

Source: The Finder