Kotoko’s Mohamed Camara wins NEGO Goalkeeper of the Month Award

Asante Kotoko shot-stopper Mohamed Camara has been named the Goalkeeper of the Month for December/January by the Ex-National Goalkeepers Union (NEGO).

Camara’s outstanding performances were instrumental in Kotoko’s six-game unbeaten run during the period, securing three clean sheets while conceding just three goals.

He played a key role as Kotoko recorded five wins and one draw, edging out competition from Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Asare, Aduana FC’s Masawudu Inusah, and Bechem United’s Dari Aziz Haruna.

As part of his reward, NEGO will present Camara with a pair of gloves, a branded towel, water bottles, and a T-shirt.

Camara joined Kotoko from July 2024 and has worked his way to become the first-choice goalkeeper.