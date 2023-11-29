Kotoko’s Mukwala expresses joy after instrumental performance in FA Cup win over Nations FC

Uganda striker Steven Desse Mukwala expressed his elation after playing a key role in guiding his team to victory against Nations FC in Round 64 of the FA Cup competition.

The Porcupine Warriors displayed an impressive performance on Tuesday, securing a 4-2 win over local rivals Nations FC and advancing to the next round of the Cup.

Kotoko demonstrated a formidable start to the game by establishing a 3-0 lead within the first 20 minutes and maintained their momentum throughout, ensuring their progression to the Round of 32.

Mukwala played a significant part in the victory, contributing to all of Kotoko's goals by scoring two and providing two assists. After the match, the forward shared his joy on social media, stating, “Gradually rising the momentum 🔥. Keep the focus 🔴👊 #Aksc #Fabucensus @terti_porcupine” on X.

With the FA Cup success behind them, the Ghanaian giants will shift their focus to the upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture against Berekum Chelsea.