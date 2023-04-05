Kotoko’s Mukwala hails partnership with Matheus de Souza

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has revealed his excitement on pairing up front with Brazilian team mate Matheus de Souza.

The duo were on the score sheet for The Porcupines in their 4-0 thrashing of RTU at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 2 2023.

Mukwala netted two of the goals. De Souza opened his goal account by scoring Kotoko’s fourth in his second Premier Leagaue start.

The Ugandan won the MVP award for the game and foresees a deadly partnership with the Brazilian striker.

“Basically, what I know we have a good relationship, me and de Souza so we try to communicate each and every day so it’s really easy for us to perfect in the pictch,” he told StarTimes.

Kotoko lock horns with King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 2023 for their outstanding Premier League game.

By Suleman Asante

