Kotoko's Naby Keita too weak and can't play in my team- Save African Child FC owner

Save African Child FC president Dr. Emeka Great has reservations about Asante Kotoko's Guinean import Naby Leye Keita after his side's 3-1 defeat on Sunday in a friendly.

Austin Uzo gave the Burkinabe side the lead on three minutes but two own goals and a strike from Frederick Boateng condemned the second-tier side.

''Kotoko played well. They were very good. This team started in 1935 whereas Save African Child started in 2014. You can see the difference,'' Dr. Emeka said.

''The Kotoko team was play but there are lot of lapses and their coach has to look at that.

''Most of their big name players were marked out like the one in number 28 (Naby Keita). For me he (Naby Keita) on the far right was very weak. If he was on my team he wouldn’t start the game.

''They will have to look at their midfield also. There are lot of leakages in their midfield.''