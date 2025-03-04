Kotoko’s Nana Apinkra unhappy with Baba Yara Stadium rejection by GFA

Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman, Nana Apinkra, has expressed his disappointment and frustration over the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to reject the use of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their home games.

Nana Apinkra questioned the GFA's reasoning, pointing out the inconsistencies in their decision-making process.

"How does the T&A Stadium meet the standards to host GPL games, yet Baba Yara does not?" he asked in an interview with Oyerepa Sports.

He further highlighted the safety and security concerns at the T&A Stadium, where players and officials have to walk from the entrance to the stadium before matches.

"Are these the enhanced safety and security standards we are talking about?" he questioned.

The GFA's decision comes after the temporary suspension of the league due to security concerns following the tragic death of a Kotoko fan, Francis "Nana Pooley" Frimpong.

Despite the setback, Asante Kotoko is set to resume their league campaign after the final funeral rites and burial of Nana Pooley, with their next match against Legon Cities. The club currently sits second on the league table with 34 points from 19 games.