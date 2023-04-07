GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kotoko’s NCC deputy chief Nana Kwame Dankwah confident Kotoko can win league title

Published on: 07 April 2023
Nana Kwame Dankwah

First Vice Chairman of Asante Kotoko’s National Circles Council Nana Kwame Dankwah says he is hopeful The Porcupines can retain their Premier League title.

Speaking to Kessben TV after their goalless draw against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 2023, Dankwah said he was optimistic Kotoko can win the league.

“We had wanted to win but unfortunately we drew. I think we have to go back to the drawing board and prepare again. There’s still a chance if you look at the matches left and the point difference. I have not lost hope. We can still win the league’’, he said.

