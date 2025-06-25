GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kotoko’s new midfielder Hubert Gyau compares himself to PSG star Vitinha

Published on: 25 June 2025
Asante Kotoko’s latest signing, Hubert Gyau, has likened his playing style to that of Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal midfielder Vitinha, following his move from Berekum Chelsea.

The 20-year-old completed his transfer from Berekum Chelsea on Tuesday after a standout 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, where he emerged as one of the league’s most promising midfielders.

Gyau broke into the top flight at age 18, featuring in 12 matches during the 2023/24 campaign before establishing himself as a key player last season with 27 appearances. His performances drew praise for his composure, maturity, and tactical awareness.

Speaking to Kotoko’s media team, Gyau said: “I see my style of play akin to that of PSG’s Vitinha. I will plead with the fans to keep supporting, and I will also do my best for the team.”

Kotoko are counting on Gyau to add depth and creativity to their midfield as they prepare for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season and their return to continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The midfielder is expected to report for pre-season training in Kumasi later this month as the Porcupine Warriors continue strengthening their squad.

