Kotoko’s Safo-Taylor reveals poor attendance affected team’s performance

Asante Kotoko forward, Solomon Safo-Taylor has attributed their below par showing in the just ended 2022/23 Ghana Premier to low patronage of games by their fans.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to defend their Premier league title as they finished the season in 4th position with 52 points. There was some disquiet among the fans of the club and they made this known by refusing to attend even their home games in their numbers. This development, Taylor believes negatively affected the performance of the team.

“They always say Kotoko some years back is better than Kotoko today but I don’t see it that way because when you look at Leicester City (in the English Premier League) when they were not winning, the fans were still at the stadium to support them. So, as players we give our best when the fans are in the stands,” he told Kessben Sports.

By Suleman Asante