Kotoko's sloppy start to the season normal, says Bashir Hayford

Former Kotoko coach Bashir Hayford has opined about the team's poor start to the season indicating that it was a normal process since the team had undergone some significant transformation after the end of last season.

The Porcupine Warriors who reunited with former WAFA boss Prosper Narteh Ogum struggled in their first three games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season drawing twice at home to returnees Heart of Lions and Karela United and suffering a defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars at Duns Park.

However, they bounced back swiftly and recorded back-to-back wins over Accra Lions and fellow title contenders Aduana FC in their recent match.

According to Bashir Hayford, the team is being managed well by Ogum which he believes will soon yield remarkable results.

“What the team went through in the very first games of the season was normal because it was a new team the coach is forming, it was not like the team was already there. Now they have played five games, people will start seeing the level of Kotoko after the tenth match going."

He believes that if the team continues well in their newfound form, they will eventually occupy the top spot and make it difficult for other clubs to leapfrog the record holders of the competition.

“They are doing very well at the moment. They have won two games in a row and looking at the league if they are able to win about four games and then go top of the league table, it will be difficult for the other teams to bring them down.

Kotoko are currently fifth on the table with eight points after five matches and are aiming to extend their winning streak when they face regional rivals Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex in Abrankese on Sunday.