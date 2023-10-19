Kotoko’s standard has fallen - Ex-goalkeeper Mohammed Alhassan

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Alhassan has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current standards of the club.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions have been struggling in recent times which has resulted in rampant change in coaches with their latest disappointing season coming in the previous season when they failed to win the title and finished fourth on the table.

Speaking to Kessben FM the former Ghana goalkeeper expressed the standard of his former club has fallen.

“Kotoko’s standard has fallen because they can’t boast of any top player as compared to previous years. Kotoko had top players like Charles Taylor, Stephen Oduro, Nana Arhin Duah and others, who won fans to the stadium but the narrative has changed this time. If the team had purchased some experienced players, they could have won fans to the stadium”

“During my days with Bofoakwa Tano, we used to train three times a day anytime about to engage Kotoko because knew the quality they possessed. We knew of threats from Charles Taylor, Stephen Oduro and others so anytime you face them you have to prepare well but it is not the same at the moment, Now, clubs can pick maximum points in Kumasi because of fallen standards”

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are gradually finding their feet in the ongoing season having won their last two games after a disappointing start to the season.