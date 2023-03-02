Kotoku Royals' Andy Kumi scores fifth goal and dedicates it to his late Mum

Andy Kumi continued his goal-scoring form for Kotoku Royals as he scored his fifth goal of the season in a 3-0 victory over Dreams FC in the 19th matchday of the Ghana Premier League.

After Collins Kudjoe opened the scoring for Kotoku in the second half, Kumi doubled the lead with a well-placed shot past the Dreams FC goalkeeper. Kudjoe scored again in the 79th minute to seal the win for the home team.

Kumi's impressive goal-scoring run has seen him find the back of the net in five out of six games for the Royals.

The former Kotoko attacker took to Twitter to dedicate his goal to his late mother, writing, "This win is for the people of Akyem Oda, but the goal is for my late Mum. I love you. #Restwellmummy".