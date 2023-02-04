GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kotoku Royals appoint John Eduafo Jnr as head coach 

Published on: 04 February 2023
Ghana Premier League side, Kotoku Royals have appointed John Eduafo Jnr as their new head coach.

The club confirmed the recruitment of the coach on Friday, February 3, after reaching an agreement with the gaffer.

The CAF License A coach is taking charge of Kotoku Royals having in the past worked in various roles for Asante Kotoko and Techiman Eleven Wonders.

“We are pleased to welcome John Eduafo Jnr as our new Coach.

“Former assistant coach at Kumasi ASANTE KOTOKO

“Former coach at Techiman XI Wonders. He is a CAF license A Coach,” a club statement from Kotoku Royals said to confirm the appointment of John Eduafo.

Eduafo first game will be against Tamale City in match week 16 on Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The Royals are bottom on the league table with 10 points.

 

 

