Kotoku Royals blame relegation on stadium issue

Kotoku Royals Communications Director, Okatakyie Afrifa, has blamed the team's relegation from the Ghana Premier League on not playing at their preferred home ground, the Oda Stadium.

Afrifa believes that the team's lack of experience in the top-flight coupled with the inability to play at their favoured ground cost them dearly.

The Royals' relegation was confirmed after their recent defeat to Great Olympics, and Afrifa is disappointed that the team was unable to play a single game at the Oda Stadium this season.

Before qualifying for the Premier League, Kotoku Royals won 14 out of 15 games played at the Oda Stadium in the Division One League, and Afrifa feels that this record could have made a difference if they were allowed to play their home games at the stadium.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Afrifa expressed his disappointment with the lack of support from politicians who failed to honour their promise to revamp the Oda Stadium. He believes that the stadium's renovation would have provided a much-needed boost to the team and could have helped them avoid relegation.

"I believe that the major problem is that a young club like Kotoku Royals that isn’t experienced and… we couldn’t also play at our home ground. Before we qualified for the Premier League, we played 15 Division One games at Akim Oda Sports Stadium, we won 14, and we drew one," he said.

"When it comes to Oda Stadium, Kotoku Royals' strength is there. We couldn’t even play one match at Oda, and I believe that is the biggest disappointment that the people supporting Oda couldn’t even witness the league matches," he added.

They started the season playing their home games in Cape Coast before moving to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Kotoku Royals' next game is against Asante Kotoko in Dawu.