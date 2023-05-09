Kotoku Royals CEO Linford Asamoah attributes demotion to poor officiating

Kotoku Royals CEO Linford Asamoah Boadu has blamed the club's failure to succeed in the Ghana Premier League on poor officiating.

The Oda-based side were confirmed relegated having lost 2-0 to Great Olympics on Sunday at the Sogakope Park. The result rendered them unable to escape from the danger zone even if they won the rest of their matches.

While others have suggested that, the club's inability to play their home games at the Oda Sports Stadium, Linford Asamoah believes, some major officiating decisions affected them. He added that they have learned their lessons and would know how to get their way around in the top flight when they hopefully return one day.

"I think I have learned a lot of lessons, I mean it is a different terrain, the premier league is a different terrain," he told Citi Sports

"As a debutant, unlike other clubs, they know how to operate in the Ghana premier league,"

"I have been to several venues and I have been to some interesting places, officiating has not been the best, I know there are some officiating decisions against our club which did not help our season,"

"We did the right thing, by writing to the GFA for the right thing to be done with regards to the poor officiating on the part of match officials,"

"I believe that most of the referees we lodge complaints about have been sanctioned, but are not out there in the public domain,"

After 30 games in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League Kotoku Royals have only amassed 23 points.