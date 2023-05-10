Kotoku Royals CEO Linford Asamoah blames poor officiating for club's relegation

Chief Executive Officer of Kotoku Royals, Linford Asamoah Boadu, has blamed poor officiating for his side's early return to the Division One.

The Akyem Oda-based outfit were relegated after their first season in the topflight following defeat to Great Olympics over the weekend.

With four games remaining and the club 15 points away from safety, it means Kotoku Royals will play in the first division next season.

"I think I have learnt a lot of lessons, I mean it is a different terrain, the premier league is a different terrain," he told Citi Sports.

"As a debutant, unlike other clubs, they know how to operate in the Ghana premier league."

He continued: "I have been to several venues and I have been to some interesting places, officiating has not been the best, I know there are some officiating decisions against our club which did not help our season.

"We did the right thing, by writing to the GFA for the right thing to be done with regards to the poor officiating on the part of match officials.

"I believe that most of the referees we lodge complaints about have been sanctioned, but is not out there in the public domain."