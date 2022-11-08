Kotoku Royals coach disappointed following Hearts of Oak defeat

Kotoku Royals coach Seth Ablade is disappointed following their defeat to Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the game's lone goal from the penalty spot on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ablade believes his team should have been given a penalty against the Phobians. Despite the defeat, he is pleased with his players' overall performance against a top-tier opponent like Hearts.

"I am happy about the way the players played today. I think the only thing we need to do better is the quality upfront that is what killed us today.

"I am disappointed because the penalty was too easy. We should have gotten something out of this game," he said after the game.

Kotoku Royals have won one game so far this season and in the bottom three.