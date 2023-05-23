Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo blames hard luck for defeat to Kotoko

Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo has attributed his team's defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League to hard luck.

Despite a commendable performance from the relegated side, they succumbed to a 3-1 loss against the defending champions during their Week 31 encounter.

In a post-match interview, Coach John Eduafo acknowledged his team's strong showing but highlighted the crucial mistake of conceding two easy goals.

He stated, "It was a very good performance from my players. I will say it was hard luck. We just gave them two clear chances in the early parts of the game and they scored those goals. We came back strongly, we scored one goal. In the totality of the game, it was a good match but just hard luck."

Kotoku Royals, who have already been relegated after a disappointing display in the top-flight division, are now aiming to salvage their season by winning their remaining three games and appeasing their fans.