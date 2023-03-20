Kotoku Royals Coach John Eduafo Jnr admits mistake over Hearts of Oak's goal

Kotoku Royals head coach John Eduafo Jnr has admitted that he was mistaken about the legitimacy of a goal scored by Hearts of Oak against his team in a Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

Eduafo Jnr initially believed the goal was clean but later realised that Caleb Amanwah, the scorer, was offside.

"After the game, I did not have the chance to watch for the second time before going for the post-match interview, so my initial thoughts were that since the referee did not see anything wrong with it, then it was a good goal.

"But after the post-match interview, I had the opportunity to watch playbacks from different angles and I realized that Caleb was glaringly offside and so the goal should have been disallowed," the Kotoku Royals coach said.

Eduafo Jnr also expressed his disappointment about how his comments were misunderstood and had affected his relationship with the club's supporters.

He apologised for any confusion caused and set the record straight, saying, "I will never do anything to let the club and its stakeholders down."

Kotoku Royals currently sit at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League standings following their defeat to Hearts of Oak.