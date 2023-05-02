Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo pleased with performance against Aduana Stars

Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his players following their 1-1 draw against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite failing to secure a victory, Eduafo was impressed with his team's display at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday.

“For the performance, I’m impressed but not happy with the result. Good performance, we created a lot of goal-scoring opportunities but couldn’t score as we expected until the final minute goal from the free kick and out of it we had the equalizer,” he said in a post-match interview with StarTimes.

“I am highly impressed by the performance they are putting up, they are really showing character and good attitude on the field. We were expecting a maximum win but a draw is equally good than lose.”

The result leaves the Premier League debutants rooted to the bottom of the league standings on 23 points, 12 points adrift of 17th-placed Great Olympics.

However, Eduafo remains positive about his team's chances of staying up and is looking ahead to their next game against Great Olympics, who are also struggling.

Kotoku Royals will hope to build on their performance against Aduana Stars and secure a much-needed victory as they fight to avoid relegation from the top-flight division.