Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo-‘We are determined to come back from the bottomless pit’

Kotoku Royals coach John Eduafo said his side is determined to end their rut and that was evident in the come-from-behind 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea on Friday.

This is only the second win for the newly-promoted side after 11 rounds of matches in the Ghana Premier League top-flight.

The relegation-threatened outfit fought hard from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea at their temporal home ground in Cape Coast on Friday, January 6 2023.

An excited Eduafo told StarTimes: ‘’This win actually means a lot to Kotoku Royals because we are determined to come back from the bootomless pit so we determined to play all out and pick the maximum 3 points which is the ultimate and surely we have done that.”

The former Asante Kotoko assistant coach added: “Previously, clubs regard Kotoku Royals as the worst performers in the league but from henceforth things are going to turn around.”

Kotoku Royals are away to Aduana Stars for their next game on January 12, 2023.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante