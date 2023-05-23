Kotoku Royals' commitment to playing style earns praise amid disappointing season

Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani has praised Kotoku Royals' commitment to their playing style despite enduring a challenging season that has resulted in their relegation from Ghana Premier League.

The Oda-based club's inability to secure positive results throughout the season ultimately led to their demotion. However, Dramani, who previously served as a coach for Asante Kotoko, had nothing but admiration for Kotoku Royals' consistent approach to the game in a recent interview.

"They have been one of the consistent teams in the league, especially in the second round," Dramani remarked. Despite their lack of favourable outcomes, he commended the team's performance as a whole, highlighting their cohesion and individual player contributions.

"In terms of the group, in terms of the team, in terms of the individual players, what they have been showing in the games I have witnessed... This attests that this is how this player plays and does how he plays."

Dramani's recognition of Kotoku Royals' commitment to their playing style reflects the team's determination to uphold their football philosophy despite the disappointing results. They will hope for a switch return back to the Ghanaian top flight.