Kotoku Royals confident of quick Ghana Premier League return

Spokesperson of Kotoku Royals, Okatakyie Afrifa has shared optimism over the club's possible quick return to the Ghana Premier League.

The Akyem-based club suffered relegation from the Ghanaian topflight league after just a season, finishing the campaign bottom of the table.

However, Mr Afrifa is confident the club will secure promotion within the next three years in the Division One League.

“When you are relegated from the Premier League and you are going back to Zone 3 in Division One it’s one of the most tricky zones as far as division one is concerned," he told Citi Sports.

"The only thing that will help Kotoku Royals is that we have a lot of experience as far as division one is concerned so let’s give ourselves the next three years, we are sure Kotoku Royals can return to the Ghana top flight," he added.

Kotoku Royals will feature in Zone Three of the Division One League next season.