Kotoku Royals forward Andy Kumi dedicates goal in win against Dreams to late mother

Kotoku Royals forward Francis Andy Kumi has dedicated his goal against Dreams FC to his late mother.

Kumi, who joined the Akyem Oda outfit during the last transfer window, scored his side's second in the 3-0 thrashing of Dreams FC.

The former Kotoko player has been in scintillating form for the Royals, scoring five goals in six games for Kotoku Royals.

"This win is for the people of Akyem Oda but the goal is for my late Mum. I love you," he wrote on social media.

Collins Kofi scored a brace to add to Andy Kumi's strike as the relegation-threatened outfit spark a charge for survival.

Andy Kumi has also been nominated for the February Player of the Month award in the Ghana Premier League.

He faces competition from Accra Lions' Abass Samari, Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United and Steven Mukwala of Asante Kotoko.