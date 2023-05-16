Kotoku Royals praised as one of the best teams in the league

Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani has praised relegated Kotoku Royals as one of the best teams in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite finishing at the bottom of the league, the former coach of Kotoko had only positive things to say about the team's performance throughout the season.

"Kotoku Royals, for me, are one of the best teams in the Ghana Premier League this season," Dramani said in an interview with Citi Sports. "Even though they finished at the bottom of the league, they played some of the best football I have watched this season. I have watched a lot of their games this season."

The Oda-based club failed to survive the drop following a string of poor results since the start of the season. They lost 2-0 to Great Olympics at the Sogakope Park two weeks ago, sealing their relegation from the Ghanaian top-flight.

Dramani's comments come as a consolation to the Kotoku Royals fans and management who have been left disappointed by the team's performance this season. Despite the relegation, the assistant coach has acknowledged the team's quality, style of play and consistency, which have all earned them respect in the league.

Kotoku Royals will now have to prepare for life in the National Division One League next season as they aim to bounce back to the Ghana Premier League.