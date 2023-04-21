Kotoku Royals President Linford Asamoah Boadu upbeat about survival battle

Despite being at the bottom of the standings, Kotoku Royals president Linford Boadu Asamoah remains optimistic about the club's relegation survival at the end of the Ghana Premier League season.

The debutants face the daunting task of surviving after accumulating just 21 points in 26 games in the ongoing campaign. Despite their current resurgence in the second half of the league, Kotoku Royals still trail 10 points behind 17th-placed Great Olympics

However, Linford Asamoah, believes his team has what it takes to salvage their season given the number of matches remaining on the calendar. According to him, they could try and win their remaining eight matches to escape relegation.

"The eight games will give you about 24 points and we already have 21. So in order, for you to sustain yourself in the Premier League you need about 41 or 42 points”

“So we win the eight games we can. If you recall last month three of our players were vying for a Player of The Month and they all scored about 4 goals. And if you currently know how our players are scoring, it tells us we are ready to escape." He added.

Kotoku Royals will continue their survival battle with a match against Real Tamale United on Saturday.