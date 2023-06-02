Kotoku Royals PRO blame demotion on poor defence in GPL first round

Public Relations Officer of Kotoku Royals, Okatakyie Afrifa, believes the club could not maintain their top-flight status because of their porous defence during the first round of the season.

The Oda-based club were confirmed relegated after their defeat to Great Olympics on matchday 30 which left them unable to escape from the drop zone with four matches to spare at the time.

While many blamed their inability to get the home venue ready Afrifa believes if they had started their season like how they did in the second round, it would have saved their season.

“It all started in the first round, doing a lot of calculations…the first round goals were higher than the goals we conceded in the second round, so that is where the problem lies. So we will do other pluses and minuses to make sure that Kotoku Royals will bounce back to the top level,” he said.

In the final round of league fixtures, Kotoku has scheduled games against relegation-threatened Tamale City FC and Karela United.

Kotoku are ranked last in the 18-team league standings and has been formally demoted after winning just six of 32 games in the 2022-2023 season.