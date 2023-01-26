Kotoku Royals PRO talks tough ahead of Kotoko clash

Kotoku Royals' public relations officer, Okatakyie Afrifa, believes they will defeat Asante Kotoko this weekend despite being in last place in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the fact that third-placed Kotoko are overwhelming favourites to win Sunday's match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Afrifa is unwavering in his belief that his team can secure their third victory of the year.

“Kotoku Royals have maximum respect for Asante Kotoko, we know them as our senior brothers," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“But Kotoku Royals are coming all out. Looking at the standings now, we can’t afford to lose this particular game so we are doing everything possible to come to Kumasi on Sunday to pick all the maximum three points against Asante Kotoko,” he stated.

He also said Kotoko do not have the quality to triumph over his side, which makes him confident they will carry the day.

“We have seen Kotoko play and we have a lot of videos of them and we have realized that they don’t have any quality in the game.

“The only thing is that the name Kotoko is popular everywhere but when it comes to the quality of the players, we Kotoku Royals also have the same players.

“We believe that Kotoko is a beatable side and we have all the confidence that we can beat them on Sunday,” he concluded.