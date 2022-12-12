Kotoku Royals sack coach Seth Ablade ahead of Ghana Premier League return

Kotoku Royals have sacked coach Seth Ablade ahead of the return of the Ghana Premier League from the World Cup break.

The Oda club in their debut season in the top flight are having a difficult time, and management have decided to seek a new technical direction.

Abalde has been sacked after picking up just four points after eight games. Kotoku Royals as a result are bottom of the league table.

“Kotoku Royals Football Club have relieved Seth Ablade from official duties as head coach,” the club said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank coach wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Former Asante Kotoko trainer Akakpo Patron has been put in temporary charge until a new coach is appointed.

“Assistant coach Raphael Akakpo Patron will take temporary charge as first team coach until a new coach is appointed.”