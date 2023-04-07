Kotoku Royals star Francis Andy Kumi reacts to Hearts of Oak links

Red-hot Kotoku Royals striker, Francis Andy Kumi has left his doors opened for a move to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The former Asante Kotoko striker is reportedly on the radar of the Accra-based club following his run of form in the second half of the Ghana Premier League.

Kumi has scored 6 goals in 12 matches since joining Kotoku Royals in the last transfer window.

“Accra Hearts of Oak is a big club in Ghana but I don’t want to make any decision now because of where I am. I want to focus on Kotoku Royals. There is more time after the season and I will leave that to my agent [Arthur Legacy] to decide. I will be happy to have that challenge but my focus is on Kotoku Royals for now,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

"Every player is ready for a new challenge. I will be prepared to join Hearts of Oak if the offer is acceptable, but if I have to remain with Kotoku Royals, I will."

The 23-year-old endured a difficult time in Kumasi with Asante Kotoko and had to leave after just a season to join Bechem United. He later left to sign for Kotoku Royals.