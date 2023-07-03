Kotoku Royals striker Francis Andy Kumi set to join Serbian club

Kotoku Royals Striker Andy Kumi is set to depart Ghana and ply his trade in Serbia following his remarkable performance in the Ghana Premier League.

The agent of the former Asante Kotoko striker Oliver Arthur revealed on Monday, the player was set for a big move believed to be in Serbia.

"You showed your potential and ability to score in the just-ended 2022/23 GPL with #KotokuRoyals. The opportunity to prove yourself to the world is here....... Go make us proud. #AndyKumi #LifeTransformationAgenda," Oliver Arthur tweeted.

You showed your potential and ability to score in the just-ended 2022/23 GPL with #KotokuRoyals. The opportunity to prove yourself to the world is here....... Go make us proud. #AndyKumi #LifeTransformationAgenda pic.twitter.com/cAL66jNhV1 — Oliver Arthur (@OliverArthurALS) July 3, 2023

Andy Kumi who has also featured for Bechem United has established himself as one of Ghana's local-based forwards performing consistently in the Ghana Premier League.

He however suffered a setback in his career when he struggled to get playing time at Asante Kotoko. However, he took a new challenge to join Kotoku Royals from Bechem United where he impressed.

Despite Kotoku Royals' demotion, Kumi stood out in terms of individual brilliance scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances for the Oda-based club.

The 24-year-old is expected to leverage the platform presented to him in Europe to reach higher heights.