Kotoku Royals vow to play fair despite relegation from Ghana Premier League

Kotoku Royals' Public Relations Officer, Okatakyie Afrifa, has dismissed any suggestion that his team will play fixed matches to close out the season, despite being relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

The debutants were confirmed relegated after their 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics, and they have four games remaining in the season, most of which appear to be crucial.

However, Afrifa is confident that his team will give their all in the remaining matches, including the upcoming game against Asante Kotoko.

"Being a professional club like Kotoku Royals, we don't tolerate any fixed matches. We are going all out, playing our hearts out as far as the rest of the matches are concerned," he said in an interview with Citi FM.

Afrifa also referenced their recent game against league leaders Aduana Stars, where the team played with passion and commitment despite their relegation status. He emphasized that the team is determined to finish the season on a high note, regardless of their relegation.

Kotoku Royals will host Asante Kotoko in their next fixture at Dawu Park on Sunday, with both teams looking to end the season on a positive note.