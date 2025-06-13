Kowa Naso defeat D-Wise XI to win second edition of Thomas Partey Tournament

Kowa Naso have emerged champions of the 2025 Thomas Partey Tournament after an emphatic 3-1 win over defending champions D-Wise XI in the final.

The thrilling showdown capped off an exciting second edition of the grassroots football competition, which featured 12 participating teams.

Held as a platform to unearth and showcase young talent, the tournament also offered a $1,000 cash prize and attracted local and international scouts.

Both finalists had to battle their way through tough semi-final clashes. Kowa Naso secured a 2-1 win over Field Masters, while D-Wise XI edged out Sporting Club 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Public Relations Officer for the tournament, Samuel Ziga, lauded the progress made since the competition’s debut.

“It’s been massive â€” a significant improvement on what we experienced last year,” he said.

“We had the main man himself, Thomas Partey, present. Everyone was thrilled to have him here for this special occasion.”

Ziga emphasised Partey’s personal commitment to the project, noting it was a key way the Black Stars midfielder aims to give back to Ghana.

“This project is dear to his heartâ€¦ he wants to support the young players who aspire to become professionals,” he added.

The next edition of the tournament is scheduled for December, with expectations already high for another memorable event.