KP Boateng blasts beleaguered Schalke 04 chairman Clemens Tönnies over his racist comments

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has descended heavily on Schalke O4 chairman Clemens Tönnies for his alleged derogatory comments about Africa.

The former Schalke O4 player, who now plies his trade in Italy for Fiorentina says those comments were unacceptable and should not be encouraged in the Bundesliga.

Clemens Toennies made the controversial remarks about Africans at an event in Paderborn where he proposed to build more power plants on the continent from climate change tax increases.

"Something like this should not happen to a man in his position,” Boateng told Sportbild.

“Such a thing is not accepted, not in Germany, not in the Bundesliga, not in our club. His comments do not match the values ​​of a traditional club like Schalke 04, in which many dark-skinned and foreigners play.

“You have to draw a line there. "

Meanwhile, the Ethics Committee of the German Football Association has waived a lawsuit against Toennies, as they do not see the comments as racist.

Tonnies said,"then the Africans would stop cutting down trees and stop producing children when it's dark."

The beleaguered chairman has vacated his role at the club until November this year.